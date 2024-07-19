Meghan Markle leaves royal aide 'highly distressed' after 'hissing' at her

Meghan Markle at a solo appearance in Fiji in 2018

Meghan Markle reportedly let her frustrations loose at a palace aide causing them to break down in tears.

Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English claimed that the Duchess of Sussex had "turned and hissed" at the staff during her and Prince Harry’s tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in Fall 2018.

It was during the Fiji leg of the tour that the then-pregnant Duchess gave a rude response to her entourage as a group from UN Women was present at the market where she was, despite her insistence that they not attend.

"I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn and 'hiss' at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave," she said.

English recalled seeing the staff member in tears after the interaction.



"I later saw that same — female — highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face. Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features."

Footage revealed that the former actress leaned in to whisper to an aide and was quickly taken away from the market.

Later her lawyers had to save face and deny the reason for her exit, insisting that the Suits alum had worked with the group and met them again on the island.