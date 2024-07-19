Kate Hudson shares this common hygiene habit with Matthew McConaughey

Kate Hudson on Matthew McConaughey

Kate Hudson revealed one unusual but “natural” habit she and her repeated costar Matthew McConaughey have in common.



Hudson shared during Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that she and McConaughey both never wear any deodorant or cologne, ever, saying, “We’re au naturels, you know?”

The actress’ confession came as a response to a fan-submitted question by host Andy Cohen that asked if she persuaded McConaughey into using a deodorant while filming their 2008 romantic comedy, Fool’s Gold.

“No! He doesn’t wear deodorant,” she replied. “And by the way, I don’t either.”

Hudson, 45, also further added that the star has a distinct scent, claiming that she could “smell him from … [a mile away].”

The Dallas Buyers Club alum has chatted over the matter previously, during a 2008 interview with Playboy, recalling that Hudson would provide him hints to make him realise he needed something to cover up his body odour while filming.

“She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, ‘Would you please put this on?'” McConaughey, 54, recounted. “I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant.”

He added, “The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, ‘Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man and, two, smells like you.'”