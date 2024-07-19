Joe Jonas: Why a solo album?

Joe Jonas opens up on forthcoming solo album

Joe Jonas got candid on his upcoming solo album Music For People Who Believe in Love, which he announced on Wednesday will release in October.



The 34-year-old musician opened up on what motivated him to do a solo album on Thursday during his appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“Of course. This is the most personal music I think I've ever written really in a body of work,” Joe said of the music.

“I think a lot of the times you get pitched songs, you have outside writers or producers that say, 'Hey, here's a cool idea.' And then you're like, 'Great, let me make this make sense.’”

“Also why I wanted it to be my voice and not three guys or DNCE is because I was like, it's weird when somebody else is speaking from your experience sometimes,” he added.

“You can make this like a generalization of saying like, “All right, this is kind of, this is what we all go through.” We've all gone through something like this in our life, right? Whether good or bad or heartache and for me, I was like, this is something that I feel like it's hard for me to just share that with anyone.”