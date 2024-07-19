Scarlett Johansson weighs in on Disney lawsuit over Black Widow’s release

Scarlett Johansson speaks up about Disney lawsuit over Black Widow release

Scarlett Johansson has recently shared her thoughts on Disney lawsuit over Black Widow‘s streaming release.



In a new interview with The New York Times, the Marvel star said, “I don’t hold a grudge. I think it was just poor judgment and poor leadership at that time.”



“It just felt very unprofessional to me — the entire ordeal,” remarked the 39-year-old.

Scarlett didn’t like how Disney handled her concerns, noting, “Honestly, I was incredibly disappointed, especially because I was holding out hope until, finally, my team was like, ‘You have to act.’”

US WEEKLY reported that Scarlett’s attorney John Berlinski said in a statement, saying, “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realising the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.”

“This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts,” stated the attorney at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that Disney issued a statement in response, adding, “This lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date,” it read.

Meanwhile, Scarlett and Disney reportedly settled the lawsuit, but the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a September 2021 statement, the Lucy actress said, “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team,” she added.