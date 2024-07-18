Ben Affleck is ‘upset’ over JLo marriage ending but knows its ‘necessary’

Bennifer recently spent their second wedding anniversary apart

Ben Affleck is facing some hard truths about his marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

Amid rumours of marital woes between the pair — who recently spent their second wedding anniversary on opposite sides of the country — an insider revealed to OK! Magazine how the Batman star, 51, realised he simply wasn’t compatible with JLo.

“He’s feeling down about it and he's upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do,” the source acknowledged.

The insider further noted that a significant reason it didn’t work out was because “It was drama all the time.”

“Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers,” the source explained.

They added, “She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to. Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain.”

The insider also noted that their different personalities and lack of quality time together have also contributed to the strain in their relationship, saying, “They have gone through phases where things haven’t been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together.”