Zendaya and Tom Holland are ‘real deal’

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship is rock solid amid their low-key romance



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “These two are the real deal.”

“They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Their families are all in on the relationship.”

“[They] think they’re perfect together,” stated an insider.

The source pointed out, “They’re each other’s biggest supporters.”

“They ‘get’ each other,” added an insider.

Interestingly, Zendaya and Tom Holland sparked romance rumours after appearing together in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016.

It wasn’t until July 2021 that the couple confirmed their relationship status when they were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

Over the years, Tom and Zendaya reunited on screen for Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking to E! News in September 2022, Zendaya mentioned that her “boyfriend” was the first person she texted when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys that year.

Tom, on the other hand, praised his girlfriend (Zendaya) in June 2023, as he told Buzzfeed, “I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love.”

Meanwhile, the Euphoria actress spoke to Buzzfeed about Tom, adding, “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”