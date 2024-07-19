Kate Hudson reflects on dating Nick Jonas: 'an old soul in young man's body'

Nick Jonas praises Kate Hudson: Unbelievable connection and mutual respect.

Kate Hudson has recently discussed her past relationship with Nick Jonas, revealing insights into their rumored romance from 2015.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live, the Almost Famous actress, now reflected on the speculation surrounding their outings together at Disney World and in New York City.

Though they never confirmed their relationship at the time, Hudson, when questioned by Cohen during the 'Plead The Fifth' segment, described their connection as 'a moment.'

She characterized it as 'lovely, fun, kind,' noting Jonas's maturity: "He's like an old man in a young man's body, and we love him."



In a 2016 interview with Complex, Nick Jonas expressed deep admiration and respect for Kate Hudson, describing their connection as profound and based on mutual admiration.

He emphasized their bond as two individuals who saw beauty in each other.

He in a recent revelation about her dating life, disclosed that during her single days, numerous celebrities had slid into her DMs.

She acknowledged the ego boost that comes with such attention but admitted to receiving a plethora of messages.

Reflecting on her approach to dating, Hudson mentioned taking a year-long hiatus from flirting, following advice from her therapist to break away from relationship patterns.

Nick Jonas, now married to actress Priyanka Chopra since 2018 and a father to daughter Malti Marie, two, has moved on from his past relationships.

Meanwhile, in discussion on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she shared her personal journey of introspection, stating she reached a point where she wanted to break free from recurring relationship dynamics.