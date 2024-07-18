Princess Anne steps back from public duties during recovery from injury

Princess Anne is gradually resuming her royal duties following a recent hospitalization due to a horse-related incident last month.



She has decided to cancel some upcoming engagements in Scotland and Norfolk as she and her medical team carefully manage her return to work.

The Princess Royal will not be visiting the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender in Scotland, as originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, her planned visit to Brancaster Station in Norfolk, where she serves as the Royal Patron of the National Coastwatch Institution, has been postponed.

Another engagement at a Citizens Advice office in Norwich has also been canceled, according to reports from the Norwich Evening News on Tuesday, July 16th.

Her recent adjustments to her schedule follow her visit to a British Army Military Intelligence Battalion in Salisbury, Wiltshire on Wednesday, July 17th.

This outing marked her first public appearance since the accident on June 24th, when she visited the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

Despite her statement that she couldn't recall details of the incident upon exiting her car, the royal engaged enthusiastically with RDA supporters in the equestrian setting, participating in award presentations and meeting with winners.

