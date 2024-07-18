Jennifer Lopez spotted with wedding ring amidst Ben Affleck separation speculations

Jennifer Lopez enjoys Hamptons retail therapy.

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted in The Hamptons, New York, wearing her wedding ring despite her husband Ben Affleck not being by her side.

The singer was accompanied by her manager Benny Medina during the outing, where she showcased her toned legs in white shorts paired with a matching vest and a brown belt that accentuated her waist.

Meanwhile, despite ongoing speculation about their marriage, her husband Ben Affleck was also spotted wearing his wedding ring during an outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The couple reportedly spent their second wedding anniversary apart amid swirling divorce rumors.

On Tuesday, July 16, Ben was photographed smiling in Los Angeles on his way to his office, while Jennifer enjoyed her time in The Hamptons with Benny on the same day.

This marks exactly two years since they first exchanged vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a more elaborate ceremony in Georgia the following month.

However, recent sightings show them on opposite coasts, fueling speculation about their relationship status amid reports of marital difficulties.