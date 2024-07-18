Prince William, Kate Middleton’s unexpected gesture shocks Princess Anne

Princess Anne, who is known to be the hardest working royal, did not anticipate a surprising gesture from the Prince William and Kate Middleton amid her recent injury.

The Princess Royal was issued a heartfelt personal message by the Prince and Princess of Wales following her first engagement after spending five nights in the hospital last month.

A source quoted by the Daily Mail revealed that Anne was “unaware” for the surprise social media post dedicated to her before it went online.

Moreover, the report suggested that William and Kate may have hinted at the magnitude of her injuries. A source told the outlet that Anne was supposed to rest up for the summer, per medical advice.

The couple expressed their admiration for the royal as they shared the glimpse of Anne’s visit to the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College.

"Super trooper!" the couple wrote in a July 13 post on social media. "So great to see you back so soon! W & C x"

Several of Anne's engagements were postponed or cancelled, including her trip to Canada to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito, due to accident caused by a horse.

According to NBC News, Anne had suffered temporary memory loss due to the accident.