Angelina Jolie urges Brad Pitt to drop winery lawsuit for family’s sake

Angelina Jolie wants Brad Pitt to ‘end the fighting’

Angelina Jolie is calling for peace in her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, urging him to drop his lawsuit over their shared winery, Château Miraval.



Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, revealed to Page Six that despite Pitt controlling their shared properties and business, he is demanding an additional $67 million in punitive damages.

Murphy further noted that Pitt is clearly trying to “punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse.”

“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” he stated.

The dispute began when Jolie, 49, sold her shares of the winery, prompting Pitt, 60, to sue as she allegedly violated their agreement that he would buy her shares. Jolie countered by alleging that Pitt refused to purchase her shares unless she signed a broader NDA to suppress allegations of abuse against him. Meanwhile, Pitt’s lawyers have strongly denied these claims, even suggesting that it was Jolie who initially requested the extensive NDA.

The conflict has also affected their six children, with Jolie reportedly gaining their support in her emotional battle against Pitt. According to a source close to Pitt, the actor now has "virtually no contact" with his adult children.