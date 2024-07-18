Britney Spears 'already fragile' amidst Paul Soliz breakup, betrayal fears

Britney Spears has ended her relationship with Paul Soliz, a former housekeeper-turned-boyfriend, and has taken steps to remove him from her life.



"She's told her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, California]," a source revealed exclusively to In Touch.

However, Soliz is reportedly not taking the breakup well and is "blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets."

The source added, "He's tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her."

This situation could be particularly damaging for Britney, who is "already fragile," according to the source. "This is the last thing she needs right now."

Earlier the sources revealed that the Toxic singer was "not hurt about the break-up," and finds comfort in spending time with her 47-year-old older brother Bryan, who recently moved into her enormous mansion.

Spears uploaded and later removed an Instagram post, calling herself "single as f**k" following her breakup with her former housekeeper, who also happens to be a father of nine children.