Glen Powell addresses his parents’ cameos in most of his movies

Glen Powell share his thoughts on parents cameos in all his movies

Glen Powell has recently revealed his parents Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell made another cameo upcoming movie, Twisters.



Speaking on The Today Show, Glen said, “There's a great sequence midway through a rodeo sequence in the movie and they’re right behind Daisy Edgar-Jones and I.”

When host Hoda Kotb questioned if his parents “have been in all his movies somewhere,” the actor reportedly confirmed it.

“They’ve made it in since Spy Kids 3,” he remarked.

Glen told the host, “Yeah, literally since Spy Kids 3. I think they’ve been in every single one.”

Earlier in an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in December 2023, Glen gushed over his parents’ performances.

“The funniest part about that scene in general is that my dad's the real Method actor,” stated the Top Gun: Maverick actor.

Glen explained, “I'm sitting there as Sydney is trying to do gymnastics over my face and quite often slipping and falling onto me, and I'm having to not break. Whereas my dad, he's the Daniel Day-Lewis of sleep acting.”

“There was not a false beat in that performance,” noted the actor.

Addressing his mother’s performance, Glen pointed out, “My mom is across the aisle and gets the ‘I'll have what she's having’ When Harry Met Sally moment. She gets an iconic look in that scene.”

“She came in and killed it. I was very proud of both of them in that scene.,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Twisters is slated to release in theatres on July 19.