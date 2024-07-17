Harry Styles responds with 'sly smirk' to fan's cheeky request

Harry Styles was spotted playfully flirting with a fan at his 2023 concert in Cardiff's Principality Stadium.



The fan's cheeky sign caught the 30-year-old singer's attention, reading 'S**g?'.

The As it Was crooner responded with a sly smirk and nod, seeming to acknowledge the bold request before continuing his performance.

Fans were enthralled with this heated exchange, and many of them took to social media as the video went viral.

One fan tweeted: "He basically said, 'really? Ok!,'" while another commented: "[Harry's] eye contact. I would die." A third fan found the whole situation amusing, saying: "That's hysterical. He looks game to take them up on it."

The singer's tour has been making waves across the nation, with a humorous behind-the-scenes moment captured in Coventry. Photographer Lloyd Wakefield snapped a photo of a portaloo with a playful sign that read, "Best schlong ever," a cheeky nod to One Direction's hit song Best Song Ever.

Fans have been delighted by the lighthearted moment.

Meanwhile, the Watermelon Sugar singer recently made a surprise appearance on stage with Stevie Nicks at her BST gig in Hyde Park, London.

He joined the Fleetwood Mac legend to perform Stop Draggin' My Heart Around after Stevie's emotional tribute to her late friend Tom Petty.

Styles remained on stage to sing Landslide with Stevie, followed by a heartfelt tribute to Stevie's late bandmate Christine McVie on what would have been her birthday.

Speaking to the crowd, an emotional Stevie said: "I want you to know that Christine was my girl and she loved all of us and today was her birthday."