Patrick Mahomes makes rare statement about family’s future after Brittany’s third pregnancy

Patrick Mahomes opens up about having more children with wife Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has recently made rare statement on family’s future after wife Brittany Mahomes announced third pregnancy.



Speaking at a Kansas City Chiefs training camp press conference on July 16, Patrick confessed, “I am done, I’ll say that,” via US WEEKLY.

“I said three and I’m done,” remarked the football star.

Patrick said, “It’s awesome … I always wanted to have kids young.”

“I got to grow up in a locker room and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life,” he stated.

Last week, the couple took to Instagram and revealed that they are expecting their third baby on July 12.

Patrick previously gushed over Brittany for being a “Hall of Fame mom”.

“I think people don’t even realise how much she does,” remarked the NFL star during an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast.

Patrick noted, “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

He pointed out, “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier.”

“When you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself,” added Patrick.