Mark Chesnutt bounces back from health scare, announces new tour dates

Mark Chesnutt, a country music star, is returning triumphantly to the stage after a recent health scare.



On Tuesday, July 16, the 60-year-old singer announced that he'll be performing at the Songs and Stories Of Dean Dillon tribute concert on October 9, just a few months after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

Chesnutt shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a promotional image for the event and a link for fans to buy tickets.

The concert will occur at the Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, honouring Country Music Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member Dean Dillon.

The Brother Jukebox singer was admitted to the hospital on June 16 and underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery exactly one month later, as confirmed by a post his team made on Instagram on June 18.

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalised him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," the caption, shared alongside a photo of the musician pointing at the camera, read.

"The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery," the message added at the time.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows," Chesnutt said, per the caption.

“I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you,” he shared.