Lisa Kudrow recalls amusing story of Sandra Bullock confusing her with Phoebe

Lisa Kudrow shared a hilarious encounter with Sandra Bullock on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, July 16.



The Friends star revealed that the actress once accidentally called her by her iconic character's name at a party.

When asked how often people address her as Phoebe, Kudrow exclaimed, "Oh my God! I just love this... I was at a party, a big party, and I was talking to Sandra Bullock, name-dropping, I have to, but it's true, and we were talking and she was like, 'Well, I guess you'll just have to talk to yourself, Phoebe, about something,' and she called me Phoebe!"

“But she caught herself,” Kudrow, who was on the show promoting her new Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, continued with a laugh. “She went, ‘What did I just do?’ ”

Up until the show's 2004 finale, Kudrow portrayed singer-songwriter Phoebe Buffay on the adored sitcom for ten seasons.

The 53-year-old Anderson continued by questioning the Space Force actress about her first week following the conclusion of the popular show.

“Do you know what? I forgot, and like a week ago it just came up, my husband and son were talking and apparently I was crying in the kitchen,” she said.

“And my son was 5 and he wanted to know why I was crying. And my husband said, ‘Well she’s sad because Friends is done,’ and he said, ‘But she can see her friends, she can just call them.’ No clue, I had no clue that he never knew what the show was called, he just knew I worked on a show. 'Why is she crying?' ”