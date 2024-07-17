Paris Hilton gives fans glimpse into 'The Simple Life' reboot

Paris Hilton is giving fans a sneak peek into the highly-anticipated reboot of The Simple Life!

In a video shared on Wednesday, July 16, the socialite and DJ expressed her excitement about reuniting with her friend Nicole Richie for their new reality TV series on Peacock.



"Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole," Hilton said. "As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life."

“It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here," she added.

“So basically, Nicole and I are planning something iconic, fun,” Hilton continued. “It’s going to be epic and I want to invite the biggest super fans. So I thought I would come on here and ask you guys to make a video.”

The actor continued by saying that viewers can utilise their videos to discuss their favourite episodes and situations from The Simple Life as well as to share what they enjoyed about it.

“If you wanna sing ‘Sanasa’ I would love that too,” Hilton continued in a nod to the word that she and Richie sang multiple times on the show.

“We were just talking about it today and just how much we love all the fans,” Hilton added. “We love watching your TikToks and when you guys use the different sounds from the show and dressing up as us on Halloween.”

“That show was so special,” she continued. “The best memories ever. It’s such a huge part of our life and we love our fans so much so we wanted you guys to be a part of this.”

Hilton then instructed her fans to use the "#Sanasa" hashtag.

In an interview with E! News back in June, the mother of two hinted that the relaunch would be "iconic."