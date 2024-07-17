Halle Bailey strikes cute pose with son Halo on Vacation

Halle Bailey shares son Halo with boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey topped off her vacation highlights with an adorable selfie featuring her six-month-old son, Halo.

On Tuesday, July 16, the 24-year-old singer and actress shared a series of pictures from her vacation on her official Instagram Stories.

While she included many snapshots from her getaway, the mother-son selfie captured everyone's heart.

In the picture, Halo, who she shares with her boyfriend DDG, looked straight into the camera. His gold baby bangle, adorned with his moniker, was on full display as he grabbed his sandy foot.

As for his mother, The Little Mermaid star carried her baby in one arm while she kept the other hand on her head.

The young mother rocked a white and grey bodysuit paired with a black headscarf.

The latest mother-son photo comes after the parents finally revealed their baby’s face earlier this month through a series of vacation snaps.

"Halo’s first time in Italy [white heart and waves emoji]," she penned in the caption, sharing three photos of the family of three posing by the ocean.



The couple had kept the pregnancy news under wraps before announcing they had welcomed son Halo in 2023 via a social media post.