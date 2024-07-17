King Charles sets record straight amid Meghan Markle's rivalry claims

King Charles would never consider overshadowing his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle amid reports of rivalry over jam jars, according to a royal commentator.



For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprising return to Instagram as she announced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard on March 14, 2024.

Since then, she has soft-launched some products for testing which include strawberry jam, raspberry jam and dog biscuits.

Similarly, the Monarch also sells organic jams via The Highgrove Shop, leading to speculations of 'rivalry' between the two.

Previously, New Idea magazine reported that Meghan believes it is King's "deliberate attempt to curb her success."

Now, a senior royal expert Angela Levin told GB News that the Monarch's nature is not to upstage anyone.

She said, "Meghan is very upset about her jam jars. King Charles brought out jam from his place and she supposedly felt he was taking it away from her."

"I don’t think he would dream to do that, to take it away from her. It’s not in his nature," claimed Angela.

Speaking about the recent report, the royal author shared, "Apparently she was keen to have a discussion with the King and it’s alleged that Prince Harry held her back. I don’t believe that bit."

Angela revealed that "His Majesty doesn’t have a mobile and you can’t just get through to him. You have to go through aides and when he’s in a particularly bad mood, you can’t even do that."