Queen Camilla shines in Diamond Diadem at State Opening of Parliament

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla turned heads at the State Opening of Parliament as she wore an £800,000 Diamond Diadem with magnificent attention to detail.

The 77-year-old Queen and her husband King Charles stepped out to unveil Keir Starmer's new legislation at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday.



The State Opening of Parliament took place in the House of Lords to mark the formal start of Parliament's new session.



The King's wife, who is also celebrating her 77th birthday today, stole the session as she dazzled in a headpiece steeped in royal tradition.



Stylist Tony French, in conversation with GB News, praise Camilla's style, saying: "There was much anticipation around which headpiece Queen Camilla might be wearing to celebrate her 77th birthday which coincides with the State Opening of Parliament.

"She wore the renowned Diamond Diadem, estimated to be worth an astonishing £800,000. The regal headpiece is adorned with diamonds and pearls, with magnificent attention to detail.

The King's Speech will set out the Government’s agenda for the next session, outlining proposed policies and legislation. After the speech, a new parliamentary session starts with both the House of Commons and the House of Lords debating the contents of the King's Speech.