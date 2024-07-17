Kate Middleton, Prince William share delightful message to honour Camilla

Kate Middleton and Prince William extended a heartfelt birthday wish to Queen Camilla.

On July 17, the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a delightful picture of the Queen consort sitting on a bench with a beautiful flower basket.

The royal couple said in a sweet note, "Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday!"

Notably, this family update followed Kate and William's attendance at two high-profile sports events, which garnered significant media attention.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales attended the Euro Cup final match between England and Spain in Berlin with Prince George.

On the other hand, Catherine made her second public appearance after her cancer diagnosis at the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday with her daughter Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales was last seen at Trooping the Colour in June, 2024 alongside her family.