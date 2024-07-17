Drake braves flooded house with quip: 'This better be espresso martini'

Drake tries to steer the situation with a light hearted remark on social media

Drake is trying to brave the extreme weather with a light-hearted quip.



On Tuesday, July 16, the Canadian rapper took to his Instagram Stories to offer his fans a glimpse of his million-dollar mansion flooded with rainwater.

"This better be Espresso Martini," he wrote, suggesting that he is trying to make light of the intense situation with a humorous touch.

The text was overlaid on a video showing an unidentified individual trying to close French doors as muddy water entered through them, flooding the residence's room.

With the sound of rushing water in the background, the 37-year-old artist pans the camera down to his feet, drenched to his mid-calves in the water as he holds on to a broom.

Though the five-time Grammy winner did not mention any location in the clip, People Magazine presumed that it was his hometown of Toronto, as it has been experiencing severe weather recently.

The outlet stated that Environment Canada issued a warning about heavy rainfall in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area earlier this week.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency reported.