Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana in latest outing

Kate Middleton appeared to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing a dress in the same colour the People's Princess once wore to Wimbledon.

For the unversed, Catherine made head-turning appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Notably, Princess Kate wore a stunning purple midi dress for the mega sports event.

Similarly, nearly three decades prior, Diana wore a dress of the same colour and attended a tennis match with a young Prince William.

Soon after Kate's photos became popular on social media, royal fans quickly made comparisons between the two.

Interestingly, it was reported earlier that William has been guiding Kate to follow in his late mother's footsteps.

In conversation with Closer Magazine, former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed that the Prince of Wales is "steering Kate into Diana’s footsteps."

