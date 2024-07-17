Adele’s shocking confession about taking big break from music

Adele on taking a break from music career: Deets inside

Adele has recently made shocking confession about her music career.



In a new interview with German outlet ZDF, the Hello hit-maker revealed she wanted to focus on “other creative things” besides music.

“I don’t have any plans for new music, at all,” said the songstress.

Adele stated, “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

The singer-songwriter added, “I don't like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time.”

Earlier in December 2023, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele admitted, “She hadn't even thought about new music.”

“I have to wait for a feeling,” she told the outlet.

Adele added, “If I get antsy, that’s when I know I have to go to the studio, and I am the opposite of antsy right now.”

The singer also admitted her interest for movies, saying, “There’s only one movie role she'd ever want,” but “the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it”.

“That’s the only role I ever want,” she remarked.

Adele stated, “I think I’d nail it. I think I’d do really, really, really good at it.”