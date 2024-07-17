Heidi Klum expresses her happiness over Sofía Vergara's new man in life

Heidi Klum shares her views on Sofía Vergara's new beau

Heidi Klum has recently expressed her elation for her friend Sofía Vergara's new man Justin Saliman in her life.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the model reacted to Vergara’s new beau after meeting Saliman on her birthday last week.

“It was great to have all [her] friends around,” said Klum.

She stated, “I just came back in town, and [Sofia] was like, 'Come over, we're having a birthday party.' You don't have to ask me twice, and you know she always has the best cake.”

“Once I say I love the cake, she sends you the cake that you love. She's a very good friend,” remarked the 51-year-old.

Klum told the outlet, “Justin is a doctor, he's very busy, he's helping people, so it's all good.”

The TV personality mentioned that she’s very happy Vergara found love again amid her divorce.

“I want everyone to be happy at the end of the day,” she continued.

Klum pointed out, “You want to walk through life with someone by your side, because what is it if you have all these beautiful things and you travel to the most gorgeous places or whatever it is or even being at home doing dinner together. You want to do that with a person.”

Meanwhile, a source spilled to the PEOPLE, “Sofia was dating and having fun after her and Joe Manganiello's divorce.