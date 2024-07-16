Princess Kate shocked by warm welcome on triumphant Wimbledon return

Princess Kate was "taken by surprise" by the warm reception from the Wimbledon crowd, according to former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole.

Speaking on GBN America, Cole talked about Kate's triumphant return to SW19, where she presented Carlos Alcaraz with the trophy for winning the men's tournament.

The royal commentator noted that Kate was visibly surprised when the All England Club announcers introduced her as she entered Centre Court.

“The presence of royalty does make an occasion”, he said.

“Particularly in the case of Kate. She did look terrific. She was talking with the English players, including Emma Raducanu.

“She was engaging with them in strong handshakes and eye-to-eye contact.

“When she walked into the royal box at Centre Court, 15,000 people got to their feet and applauded her.

“I think she was taken slightly by surprise. Her family are all keen tennis players, particularly herself and her sister Pippa.

“Pippa [Middleton] was sitting next to her, just one removed because they had Princess Charlotte sitting between them.”

Cole explained to Nana Akua that the Royal Family’s ties with the championships go back a long way, with one figure even participating.

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon was her first in public since Trooping the Colour, where she was spotted on the balcony.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte were greeted with cheers and applause as they took their seats at Centre Court.

Kate smiled broadly and waved to the crowd after ushering Charlotte to a seat to her right in the front row of the royal box.

They were joined by Kate’s sister Pippa Matthews who was seated to Charlotte’s right.







