Halle Berry no longer a part of Ryan Murphy’s new series, All’s Fair

Halle Berry departs Ryan Murphy's All's Fair: Deets inside

Halle Berry has recently left Ryan Murphy’s s new legal drama All’s Fair.

Variety reported that Halle will not star and executive produce the series and the reason is a “scheduling conflict,” which is why she decided to exit from the series.

Earlier this month, the X-Men star made headlines for joining All’s Fair alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, who also serve as actors and producers in the upcoming series.

The outlet revealed that the series was written by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken and would begin filming later this year and premiered in early 2025.

Halle had last appeared in the sci-fi drama Extant where she played the role of astronaut Molly Woods from 2014 to 2015. Later the actress put her entire focus in movies.

Interestingly, Halle will next be seen in the comedy-thriller The Union and horror movie, Never Let Go, which will premiere in August and September respectively.

Meanwhile, Halle also has two new projects in pipeline which included Maude v Maude and The Process.

Earlier in December 2023, speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival, Halle revealed her working experience with Angelina Jolie in Maude vs Maude.

“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” she stated.

Halle added, “[I’m] thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view.”