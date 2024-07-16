Natalie Portman shares honest opinion on vegemite and family's obsession

Natalie Portman reveals children's love for vegemite.

Natalie Portman expressed her family's deep affection for Australia, highlighting her children's enthusiasm for the country.

The actress shared that her household is stocked with Vegemite, a popular Australian yeast spread, due to her children's fondness for it.



"I would love to be (Australian)," Portman chuckled in response to questions about her connection to the country.

She went on to emphasize her family's strong attachment to Australia, describing their love for it as significant.

Portman shares two children, 12-year-old son Aleph and 6-year-old daughter Amalia, with her former husband, Benjamin Millepied.

The family's relationship with Australia has been marked by extended stays, particularly during Portman's filming commitments.

In September 2020, they relocated to Australia ahead of her role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which was shot in Sydney.

During their time Down Under, they were also spotted enjoying the sights around Coogee beach in Sydney in 2022.

During her recent appearance on Australia's The Project, Natalie revealed her involvement with the popular children's show Bluey, expressing her admiration for the animated series.

Portman lent her voice to an episode titled Whale Watching, where she narrated a documentary within the show.

"I love Bluey. I did a voice for an episode. I wouldn't go as far as to say starred. We're big Bluey fans," she shared.