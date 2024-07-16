Natalie Portman believes meeting Rihanna ‘a formative moment’ in her life

Natalie Portman reveals how Rihanna helped her amid divorce from Benjamin Millepeid

Natalie Portman has recently revealed how Rihanna helped her cope with divorce from Benjamin Millepied.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Natalie recalled meeting the Umbrella hit-maker at Paris Fashion Week in January.

Rihanna called Natalie “one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood,” during the event.

The May December star told Jimmy, “I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad bitch.”

Interestingly, Natalie received applause from Jimmy as a clip of the fashion week interaction was showed during the show.

Natalie added, “It was exactly what I needed.”

“That's a big deal,” remarked Jimmy.

To which, the Black Swan actress responded, “It was a formative moment in my life.”

Earlier this year, Natalie was seen saying to Rihanna, “I love you,” and the songstress said, “I am a fan,” at the Dior Haute Couture show.

Then Natalie added, “I love you and I listen to your music all the time… you’re just such a queen. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Natalie also posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Rihanna hugging at the time.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Still not over this… @badgalriri.”

In March, Natalie and Benjamin’s divorce was confirmed after quietly separating eight months prior, per PEOPLE.



A source told the outlet, “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”