Miranda Lambert calls out fans mid concert for ‘drama’

Miranda Lambert scolds fans mid concert

Miranda Lambert called out some fans for their behaviour during her set at the Under the Big Sky music festival over the weekend.



“I can see that your head is not turned the right way, which is this way,” the Wranglers singer, 40, said to the crowd while pointing at herself, a video shared through TikTok on Saturday, July 13 shows.

“So, if you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else. If you came to sing and hear some country music and drink some beer and raise some hell, we’re doing that tonight. Are we clear?”

Lambert continued, “Are we done with our drama yet? Fighting is not OK. And it’s always the girls. We get crazy! Cheers, everybody. I’m gonna wait it out. This looks like a good time for a drink, y’all,” seemingly calling out the specific audience members this time.

Fans had a divided take on Lambert calling out audience member from the stage, and many of them criticised the singer in the comments section of the post.

“If I spend my own money to go to a show I’ll take a nap if I feel like it…what does it matter to her?!?!” wrote one TikTok user, while another said, “This is why I didn’t even go!”

On the other hand, some fans were a part of team Miranda.

“I love Miranda! She just tells it like it is! My attention is completely on her when she is performing! I guess you could say I’m obsessed.”

Another added, “I wish people appreciated the music as much as they appreciate their phones and what not… enjoy the moment, peeps.”