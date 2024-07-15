King Charles, Prince William abruptly call off key Buckingham Palace meeting

King Charles, Prince William call off key Buckingham Palace meeting

Prince William and King Charles have reportedly cancelled a very special meeting at Buckingham Palace.



The King and Prince of Wales reportedly had a plan to invite the England's soccer team at the Palace.

Last week, it was reported that plans for an open-top bus parade through the streets of London on Tuesday (July 16) were being put together in case England were victorious.

The route would have taken the footballers to King Charles III's office, where Southgate and squad would have been honoured at a reception with the monarch and heir to the throne William.

However, the plans are thought to have been scrapped following the defeat in Berlin.



England suffered back-to-back Euro final defeats under manager Gareth Southgate. The disappointing result reportedly looks to have curtailed plans for a special meeting with the royals.



Before the England's defeat to Spain in Euro 2024 final, the King and his eldest son had released statements to support the team. Even, William had flown to Germany with his eldest son Prince George to cheer on the Three Lions in Berlin.

The father-son-duo watched on as England suffered a devastating 2-1 loss to Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 final.