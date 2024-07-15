King Charles makes important statement after 'security scare'

Buckingham Palace released King Charles and Queen Camilla's brand new photos with the monarch's important statement as the royal couple's Jersey trip was allegedly interrupted over security concerns on Monday.

The King and Queen's new photos were shared on the royal family's social media accounts with the 75-year-old monarch's crucial address.

In the photos, the royal couple are seen holding umbrellas as they braved the rain during their day in Jersey.

The adorable pictures were captioned: "At Royal Square, Their Majesties joined a special sitting of the States Assembly, the island’s parliament comprising 49 elected members."



The Palace also issued King Charles's statement, in which he said: "Jersey has one of the oldest connections to the Crown and we are delighted to be here once again to celebrate the special and close relationship which binds us together. Charles R"

The new meaningful post comes amid reports that Charles and Camilla were forced to cut an engagement short during their day in Jersey amid a security scare.



The royal couple's plans were briefly interrupted when an issue was raised by a team member. An investigation deemed it to be a false alarm, the visiting royals schedule resumed after a short time.

Matt Wilkinson posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing the 76-year-old Queen Camilla, 76, being ushered away shortly after being handed a cup of ice cream from a Jersey Dairy vendor.

