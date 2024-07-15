Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s outfit choices spark different couple dynamics: Expert

Kanye West and Bianca Censori on different pages in terms of outfit choices? More inside

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori’s different outfits on a lunch date in LA show their relationship dynamics between the pair.



On July 13, Kanye could be seen wearing long black shorts and sweatshirt while Bianca donned a skimpy metallic bikini with “two cheese triangles” and a baseball cap.

Speaking to The Mirror, a body language expert Judi James said, “This is something of a turn-around in the dynamics of this couple, with Kanye now appearing to look almost like any ordinary tourist in his long black shorts and sweatshirt, with his face uncovered apart from the shades.”

“Previously the cosplay looks (the practice of dressing up as a character from a film, book, or video game) have involved both of them, with him looking mysterious, either wrapped top-to-toe in black fabric or recently in a full-length white look,” explained the body expert.

Judi told the outlet, “Here, however, it’s as though he’s stopped playing that game and is instead opting for a more normal look, with normal body language and a matching normal-looking outfit.”

“This suggests she’s still keen to get some mileage out of her ability to shock and gain attention,” continued the expert.

Judi added, “Holding Kanye’s arm she might have her face part hidden under the baseball cap, but her chin is raised in a look of defiance.”