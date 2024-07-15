Daisy Edgar-Jones addresses Paul Mescal dating speculations

Daisy Edgar-Jones opens up about her relationship with Paul Mescal in a new interview

Daisy Edgar-Jones has recently addressed Paul Mescal dating speculations.



In a new interview with Sunday Times, Daisy, who appeared alongside Paul in Normal People, said, “You watch with bemusement really, because it’s interesting to see what narratives people write in.”

The Fresh actress revealed that she and Paul became BFFs after working together on Normal People.

“Usually, they’re quite harmless and when I’m spotted it’s normally just a lot of, ‘Oh, that’s Whatsherface?’ And I say, ‘It is,’” stated the 26-year-old.

Daisy explained, “I think Paul and I will always be best friends. One of the most special things I gained from Normal People was meeting Paul.”

“Because it was a scary thing, and we were both very scared to go into doing it. It’s a lot of pressure taking on characters that people have already fallen in love with, and that were locked in their own imagination,” she pointed out.

Interestingly, Daisy is currently dating artist Ben Seed, while Paul was previously dating Phoebe Bridgers.

Earlier in May, the Voyagers actress jokingly said while shooting the Hulu drama, “Met Paul, fell in love with Paul as a friend. I’m announcing it here.”

Meanwhile, speaking with Deadline in 2020, Paul mentioned, “I’ve definitely found a friend, one of my best friends for life.”

“If the show had been an absolute failure, that’s something that brings me massive joy, that I found somebody who is an amazing person and who I really enjoy working with,” he remarked.