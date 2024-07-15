Prince William takes big step to protect ailing wife Kate Middleton

Prince William has reportedly taken a significant step to protect the piece of his family, especially his wife, Princess Kate, by closing the door of reconciliation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell told Fabulous that the Prince of Wales wants to keep his loved ones "well away" from the Montecito couple.

He shared, "The door of Adelaide Cottage is shut - and there is no way in for Meghan and Harry."

Paul claimed that William "knows that Harry can’t be trusted and he doesn’t want any more upset in his family."

It is no secret that since Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family in 2020, the California-based couple has strained their relationship with the royal family by making controversial statements.

From the shocking Oprah Winfrey interview to the explosive tell-all memoir Spare, the former working royals 'hurt' the future King and Queen of England.

Paul revealed that William became quite 'protective' of Catherine, especially after her cancer diagnosis in March.

"William won’t take any more cheap shots from across the Atlantic. He doesn’t care anymore. He doesn’t listen to the noise in the background - and that’s what Harry and Meghan have become," the former butler said.