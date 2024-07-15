Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts motherly glow in latest snap

Hailey Bieber shows off baby bump in rare video

Pregnant Hailey Bieber recently flaunted her growing baby bump while she posed beside a rack of clothes.

The 27-year-old Rhode founder, who is expecting her first baby with singer Justin Bieber, took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of her bare stomach.

In the snap, the model, who has been actively sharing photos of her baby bump in behind-the-scenes images of her at work and other places, was spotted sporting a white T-shirt with low-rise jeans, topped off with an oversized black blazer.

This came after Bieber shared a series of photos on the social media giant on Thursday, July 11, offering glimpses of her growing bump with time.

She captioned the post at the time: "Summer so far"

The carousel also included a photo from her childhood, adorably looking at the camera. While others offered an insight into her other pastimes.

Her longtime friend Kylie Jenner rushed to the comments section to add her response that read: "R u kidding me !!!!!!!!"

For the unversed, the Bieber couple confirmed their pregnancy in an Instagram post on May 9, earlier this year.