Shannen Doherty praises mom's resilience before losing her cancer battle

Shannen Doherty was eight-years-old when her mother was diagnosed with brain aneurysm

Shannen Doherty credited her mother, Rosa, for the courage the actress has exuded throughout the years of living with cancer.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star, who breathed her last at the age of 53 on Saturday, July 13, opened up about her mom to People Magazine before her death.

"I came from a woman who was determined," Doherty told the publication in November 2023.

"She impressed that upon me as a very young child like, 'You don’t give up. You just have to work hard at it,'" she said of her mother, who was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm when Doherty was eight years old.

The Charmed actress believed she was always tenacious, long before her first cancer diagnosis in 2015.

"I think I was always a fighter," she continued, "I was raised that way to be very strong and that I could do anything that I put my mind to."

"I don't think that there's a decision that I make that I don't take [my mom] into consideration," she added.

"I love her, and I am so incredibly grateful to her for being an amazing mother," Doherty said that time.