Buckingham Palace shares major update as King Charles continues cancer treatment

Buckingham Palace shares major update as King Charles

King Charles III's office has issued major update about King Charles III's latest move as he continues his cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles, who's not slowing down and keeping an eye on the international issues while battling cancer, has reacted to assassination attempt on the former US president Donald Trump.

The 75-year-old has written privately to the Trump after he was attacked at an election campaign rally on Saturday.



The King's message to former US president was delivered on Sunday via the UK Embassy in Washington DC, the Palace said. However, the contents of the correspondence will be kept private.

The monarch wrote a personal letter to the US politician after UK's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s conversation with Mr Trump, in which he condemned the violence, expressed his condolences for the victims and their families, and wished the former president and those injured a quick recovery.

The King was said to be in shock after seeing the photographs, showing the bloodied former president defiantly pumping his fist in the air after shots were fired at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Palace has also shared the details of King's crucial foreign trips in October to strengthen his reign as he, along with his wife Queen Camilla, will visit to Australia and Samoa, where the couple will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.

The latest developments suggest the King's health is improving a nd he's doctors have given him green light to continue his royal duties as usual while taking care of his health.