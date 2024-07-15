BTS' Jin 'extremely honoured' to be first torchbearer of 2024 Paris Olympics

BTS member Jin waved at fans with a smile as he carried the torch at 2024 Paris Olympics

Jin from BTS added another feather to his cap as he became the first torch bearer of the 2024 Paris Olympics.



According to The Korea Times, the widely acclaimed South Korean boy band member carried the flame on Sunday, July 14.

The K-pop icon, who led the Louvre Museum section of the relay in Paris, was welcomed with laudatory applause by the BTS ARMY, present to catch a glimpse of the star.

As Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, appeared from the torch relay centre, the crowd erupted into cheers, chanting his name and waving their handwritten posters.

"Welcome, Seok-jin, I Love You" was written on one sign, while the other reads, "Run, Seok-jin" and "Good luck, Seok-jin," in the Korean language along with Korean national flags.

Jin coyly reciprocated by waving them back with a smile and acknowledging their support.

"I feel extremely honoured to have been able to participate in today's torch relay," the 31-year-old singer and rapper said in a statement, per Hybe, the parent company of his agency, BigHit Music.

"I sincerely thank the Army and all the fans who made it possible for me to carry the torch," the first member of BTS to be discharged after 18 months of military service added.

Additionally, Jin ran about 200 meters before returning the flame to the torch relay centre at the museum.