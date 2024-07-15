Candace Ownens reacts to Eminem dissing her on ‘Lucifer’: ‘He should retire’

Candace Owens dismissed Em’s diss as ‘irrelevant’

Eminem is clashing heads with conservative pundit Candace Owens.

In a seeming clapback at Owen’s 2023 remarks about Eminem getting “older and gayer,” the Rap God, 51, ripped into Owens in his song Lucifer from his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

“And Candice O, I ain’t mad at her/ I ain’t gon’ throw the fact b**** forgot she was Black back at her/ Laugh at her, like them crackers she’s backin’ after,” Em raps.

Elsewhere in the song, he claims Owens “turned her back on her own race,” and dubbed her “Grand Wizard,” “Klandace,” and “Grand Dragon,” amongst other nicknames.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Owens retorted, “You’re so irrelevant, your music isn’t good anymore.”

“He is a lesson to a lot of people out there that you need to know when it’s time for you to retire,” she further taunted.

Owens also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the diss, saying, “I was honoured when Dave Chapelle made fun of me, because Chapelle is in his prime. Grandpa Shady is just depressing to me. Eminem should retire or evolve.”

She further dismissed his lyrics, noting, “He is clearly stealing from black Twitter, calling me Klandace, to pander to black people, and it’s not going to work.”

She continued, “What is just sad is he is calling white [Make America Great Again] supporters ‘crackers.’ He is very clearly the one who hates his own race. What happened to the Eminem who rapped about two trailer park girls going round the outside? It’s sad.”