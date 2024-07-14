Charlotte replaces Meghan at Wimbledon finals, recalls bitter days

Pippa showed her support for Kate and Princess Charlotte at the men’s singles final

Princess Charlotte watched the finals this afternoon with her aunt Pippa and her mother, Kate Middleton, who is currently battling cancer, as they enjoyed the action from the Royal Box.

This moment was reminiscent of when Meghan Markle attended the SW19 event and was sandwiched between siblings.

Under the world's watchful eye, the then Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex laughed and joked together while sharing their love for tennis.

Many believed this marked the beginning of a blossoming friendship, but, as time has shown, that was not the case.

As of now Pippa Middleton made a rare public appearance at Wimbledon today with her sister, the Princess of Wales.

Since Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March, Pippa had only attended one public event, which was just two days ago, also at Wimbledon.

Today, Pippa showed her support for her sister Kate and niece Princess Charlotte at the men’s singles final.

Princess Kate received a standing ovation from the enthusiastic Wimbledon crowd this afternoon. This marked the Princess of Wales's second public appearance in 2024, following her attendance at Trooping the Colour in June.

Kate typically presents the trophies to the winners of the men's and women's singles at the tournament, and this event was anticipated as a likely occasion for her to appear.

Having been diagnosed with cancer this year, she has stepped back from royal duties to focus on her health. Prince William was unable to attend the final due to a scheduling conflict, as he is the President of the Football Association and will be in Berlin this evening for the Euro 2024 final.

Prince George is expected to join his father in Germany after missing Wimbledon today.