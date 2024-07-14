Shannen Doherty revealed funeral and burial wishes before her death

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ alum was only 53 years old at the time of her passing

Shannen Doherty laid bare her funeral and burial wishes before she passed away from cancer.

The actress, who passed away on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53, shared specific instructions about her funeral service in a January episode of her Let’s be Clear podcast.

“I want [my remains] to be mixed with my dog, and I want it to be mixed with my dad. I do not want to be buried and not cremated,” she stated, adding that her ashes should be scattered in Malibu, California, a place which held special memories for her and her father.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also found appealing the idea of using her remains to “grow them into a tree.”

She further got candid about the people attending her funeral, positing that some would show up simply for appearances sake.

“[They’ll show up] because it’s the politically correct thing to do, and they don’t want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don’t want people to be crying or people to be privately like, ‘Thank God that b***h is dead now,” she said.