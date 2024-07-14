‘Tracker’ season 2: Justin Hartley confirms Jensen Ackles’ return

Jensen Ackles will appear in ‘more than one’ episode on ‘Tracker’ season 2

Jensen Ackles is returning for the second season of Tracker.

Executive producer Justin Hartley — who also stars in the show — confirmed the exciting news during the Summer Television critics Association 2024 Press Tour in Pasadena, California on Saturday, July 13.

“We got him, he’s coming back,” Hartley, 47, announced. “We’re having fun with that. It’s a great story,” he added.

When asked about Ackles' involvement in the upcoming season, Hartley admitted, "I don't know," but showrunner Elwood Reid assured fans that it would be for "more than one" episode.

"It’s like family: when we text him [he says], ‘Tell me where and tell me when,’ and he shows up," Reid said, praising Ackles' dedication and reliability. “He’s just that kind of guy.”

Reid also revealed to TVLine that Melissa Roxburgh, known for her role in Manifest, will reprise her role as Colter's younger sister, Dory, in the new season.

The CBS series follows Colter Shaw, played by Hartley, a skilled survivalist and tracker who aids civilians and law enforcement while navigating his complex personal life. Ackles made a memorable guest appearance in the first season's penultimate episode as Colter's estranged brother, Russell.