Kylie Jenner wants to have another child with Timothée Chalamet

Kykie Jenner 's relationship with Timothée Chalamet is not a fling: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have genuine feelings for each other as the model wants to have another child with Wonka star.



A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, “Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other.”

The source revealed Chalamet is tentative of this relationship with Jenner, saying, “This isn’t some fling and they have genuine feelings for each other.”

“Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Timothée was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just kidding, but, no, she was dead serious.”

“While he loves kids, he’s going to need time to really think this over,” added an insider.

Jenner and Chalamet were reportedly spotted together in LA last month, as the couple were first romantically linked back in April 2023.

As OK! Reported that Jenner and Chalamet made first joint public appearance as the pair was last seen together in NYC at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi.

An insider mentioned, “Timothee was really chill and so nice as he entered the restaurant.”

Moreover, Jenner made first appearance as a couple in January at the Golden Globes but Chalamet was not happy with the appearance.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there,” said an insider.

The source noted, “Timothee’s career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie.”