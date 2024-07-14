Princess Kate delivers meaningful message with Wimbledon outfit

Kate Middleton embodies 'power and glamour' with her beautiful outfit styled for Wimbledon.



For the unversed, Catherine made a head-turning appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte.

The mother-daughter duo is currently watching a great tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court at the All England Club in southwest London.

Notably, Princess Kate wore a stunning purple midi dress for the mega sports event.

Speaking of the future Queen of England's seemingly hidden message behind the colour selection of her dress, Colour expert Jules Standish told Fabulous magazine that it has some significant meaning.

She said, "This colour is often associated with power, luxury and glamour, yet is calming at the same time."

"It highlights Kate’s unique personality and her understated leadership qualities in a creative and visionary way," the expert added.

It is pertinent to mention that it is Kate's second official royal engagement after her cancer diagnosis. She was last seen in Trooping the Colour with her family.