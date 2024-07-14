Kate Middleton releases powerful statement upon arrival at Wimbledon

Princess Kate shared that she feels 'great' to be back at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final in a new statement.
On July 14, Kensington Palace released a series of delightful photos of Catherine from her much-awaited appearance at the tennis championship on social media.
Alongside the pictures, Kate penned, "Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships."
It is pertinent to mention that the Princess of Wales is accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte to witness a great tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court at the All England Club in southwest London.
The future Queen of England wore a stunning purple outfit, while Charlotte wore a polka-dot dress.
It is Kate's second public engagement following her cancer diagnosis in March.
Earlier, she was appeared at Trooping the Colour with her family on June 15 to celebrate King Charles's birthday.
Moreover, Catherine is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
Jensen Ackles guest-starred as survivalist Colter Shaw’s estranged brother, Russell
Kate Middleton steals limelight with Wimbledon appearance
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have been embroiled in a feud for quite some time, notes source
Tom Parker died in March 2022 at the age of 33
England is set to take on Spain on Sunday evening in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin
Kate Middleton made head-turning appearance at Wimbledon 2024