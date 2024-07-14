Kate Middleton releases powerful statement upon arrival at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton releases powerful statement as she arrives at Wimbledon

Princess Kate shared that she feels 'great' to be back at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final in a new statement.

On July 14, Kensington Palace released a series of delightful photos of Catherine from her much-awaited appearance at the tennis championship on social media.

Alongside the pictures, Kate penned, "Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships."

It is pertinent to mention that the Princess of Wales is accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte to witness a great tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court at the All England Club in southwest London.

The future Queen of England wore a stunning purple outfit, while Charlotte wore a polka-dot dress.

It is Kate's second public engagement following her cancer diagnosis in March.

Earlier, she was appeared at Trooping the Colour with her family on June 15 to celebrate King Charles's birthday.

Moreover, Catherine is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy.