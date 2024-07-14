Kate Middleton ends wait with delightful appearance at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton finally made a head-turning appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final.
The Princess of Wales is accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte to witness a great tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court at the All England Club in southwest London.
The future Queen of England wore a stunning purple outfit, while Charlotte wore a polka-dot dress.
It is Catherine's second public engagement following her cancer diagnosis in March.
Earlier, she was appeared at Trooping the Colour with her family on June 15 to celebrate King Charles's birthday.
It is pertinent to mention that Princess Kate has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
Ahead of Trooping the Colour, Kate updated royal fans about her recovery phase. In a heartfelt statement she said, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."
She added, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months... I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."
Angelina Jolie is spending quality times with her kids this week
Jensen Ackles guest-starred as survivalist Colter Shaw’s estranged brother, Russell
Kate Middleton steals limelight with Wimbledon appearance
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have been embroiled in a feud for quite some time, notes source
Tom Parker died in March 2022 at the age of 33
England is set to take on Spain on Sunday evening in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin