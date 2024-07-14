Kate Middleton ends wait with delightful appearance at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton finally made a head-turning appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final.



The Princess of Wales is accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte to witness a great tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court at the All England Club in southwest London.

The future Queen of England wore a stunning purple outfit, while Charlotte wore a polka-dot dress.

It is Catherine's second public engagement following her cancer diagnosis in March.



Earlier, she was appeared at Trooping the Colour with her family on June 15 to celebrate King Charles's birthday.

It is pertinent to mention that Princess Kate has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Ahead of Trooping the Colour, Kate updated royal fans about her recovery phase. In a heartfelt statement she said, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."

She added, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months... I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."