‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift bag major wins at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024

Margot Robbie’s Barbie, Taylor Swift and many others bagged multiple nods at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Billboard reported that the star-studded event took place on Saturday night, July 13, at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

The 2023 blockbuster Barbie, who hit the theaters with Oppenheimer, took home four coveted accolades from the glitzy night, including Favorite Movie and Favorite Movie Actress for Margot Robbie.

The other two awards were for Favorite Song, What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish, and Favorite Music Collaboration, Barbie World featuring Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua.

As for the Cruel Summer chart-topper, Taylor Swift scored three wins in the following categories: Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite Female Artist, and Favorite Ticket of the Year for her Eras Tour.

In addition, Post Malone, who collaborated with Swift, 34, on Fortnite, won Favorite Male Artist for the first time. Imagine Dragons also earned Favorite Music Group for the first time.

Notably, Olivia Rodrigo outperformed the 14-time Grammy winner songstress’ The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology with her GUTS

Rodrigo further won the Favorite Female TV Star award in the kids' category for her role as Nini on High School Musical: The Musical