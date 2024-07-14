King Charles issues important message ahead of Kate Middleton's appearance

King Charles sent good wishes to the football team of England ahead of the Euro Cup final.

For the unversed, England is all set to play against Spain for the fourth UEFA Euro title on Sunday.

On July 14, Buckingham Palace released a delightful photo of the Monarch posing with Idris Elba and a group of people as they hold jerseys of team England.

King Charles's statement reads, "Wishing @england the best of luck with their #EURO2024 final against Spain this evening. #itscominghome #ThreeLions."

Notably, Charles's message came after reports revealed that Kensington Palace announced Princess Kate would attend the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon.

Moreover, Prince William also extended warm wishes to the team England ahead of Sunday's game.

The Prince of Wales, who is all set to travel to Germany for the prestigious Euro 2024 finals, said in a statement, "We are so proud of You all @england, just one last push to finish the job."

"Go out there and show the world what you're made of. We believe. W."